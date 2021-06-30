Pakistan proud of high ethical standards of its peace missions: ambassador

NEW YORK: Pakistan has reaffirmed its support to a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct at a high-level meeting on strengthening the conduct of United Nations peacekeeping troops.

“Protectors of vulnerable, under no circumstances, can be allowed to become the abusers,” Ambassador Aamir Khan, acting permanent representative to the UN, said as he renewed Islamabad’s strong commitment to combat the menace of sexual exploitation and abuse across the UN.

“The exemplary work of thousands of brave men and women cannot be allowed to be sullied by the abhorrent acts of a few,” he added.

At the outset of the meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said through video-link that successful peacekeeping requires the “highest standards of conduct” by civilian and uniformed peacekeepers.

In his remarks, Khan commended Guterres’s proactive approach in addressing instances of sexual abuse by bringing greater accountability and transparency on this issue.

“The secretary-general’s advocacy and practical measures,” he said, “have produced results: complaints of sexual abuse in peacekeeping missions are below the average for the last 10 years.”

“Conduct of peacekeepers is indeed vital to preserving the credibility and integrity of the United Nations,” Khan said.

Pakistan, he said, takes immense pride in the high standards of conduct set by its peacekeepers in the last six decades.

“Despite serving in some of the most challenging peacekeeping missions, Pakistan’s contingents have a rich history of professionalism, devotion and commitment to the UN Charter and to the UN code of conduct”, he said.

Currently, Pakistan serves in 9 out of 12 peacekeeping missions, executing a host of multidimensional mandates — from the protection of civilians to humanitarian assistance and infrastructure development,” it was pointed out.

“Our personnel oversee peace agreements while engaging in robust peacekeeping to deter miscreants and assisting the host states in rule of law, institution-building and security sector reform,” Khan said.

They have built schools and continue to hold free medical camps. Such initiatives are part of a holistic peacekeeping approach that is centred on protecting the most vulnerable, especially women and children.

With a growing focus on responsible community engagement, he said, Pakistan has deployed female peacekeepers as doctors, nurses, gender advisors and vocational trainers.

In 2019, Pakistan dispatched its first all-female community engagement team to Africa. This team undertook several successful initiatives for the local population, including vocational training for students, teachers and women and psychological workshops for police officials, he recalled.

In addition, Pakistan has made a concerted effort to ensure impact-driven peacekeeping training, based on the standards and materials developed by the UN Secretariat, the envoy said, adding that the Centre for International Peace and Stability, Islamabad offers training programmes with specialised modules on prohibited behaviour, including sexual exploitation and abuse.

Besides, Pakistani peacekeepers, around 250 personnel from friendly countries, including 22 female peacekeepers have so far received training at CIPS.

The armed forces of Pakistan, when deployed to a UN mission, remain subject to their respective services laws and acts, he told the meeting, noting that every infantry, battalion and formed police unit from Pakistan has an in-built accountability mechanism, with national investigative officers, who are specialised personnel, well trained to investigate heinous offences, including sexual exploitation and abuse.

These officials, he said, are mandated to share investigation reports of any misconduct with the commanding officer and through the chain of command with relevant UN officials.

“Our Commanding Officers are empowered with ample investigative, disciplinary, criminal and administrative authority to handle offences committed by personnel under their command.”

“As a major troop-contributing country, Pakistan has actively supported Secretary-General’s endeavours,” Khan said, pointing out that Prime Minister Imran Khan joined in 2018 the UN chief’s Circle of Leadership against sexual exploitation and abuse.

Pakistan was also among the first group of countries to sign the compact with the UN secretary general to eliminate these offences and contributed to the United Nations Trust Fund on Family Activities supporting the victims.

Pakistan was also the first country to endorse the Declaration of Shared Commitments in which “conduct” features as one of the main themes, he said.

In his message, Guterres said although the “vast majority” of UN personnel live up to the highest standards of conduct, any lapse not only has “a devastating impact on victims and survivors”, but also “undermines our operational efficiency and our global reputation”.

As the organisation works to increase transparency, strengthen internal accountability, and emphasises the needs and rights of victims and survivors, steady progress has been made on improving training and reporting misconduct with member states “vital partners in all these efforts”, he said.

To prevent misconduct, enforce standards and remedy harm, the top UN official underscored the importance of supporting victims and survivors, as well as children born from sexual exploitation or abuse by body’s personnel.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix reminded that conduct and discipline have been part of the Action For Peacekeeping initiative, known as A4P, since its inception.

He also stressed the importance of being proactive in understanding where the gaps lie.

While sharing good practices in prevention and enforcement, Lacroix emphasised the need to “build on what is working and what demonstrates potential”.

At the same time, he underscored the need to address challenges, such as timely investigations, ensure that sanctions are commensurate with the gravity of misconduct and support victims of sexual exploitation and abuse.