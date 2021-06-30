NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 979 new Covid-19 cases take total caseload to 957,371

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 979 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center said on Wednesday.

According to the NCOC, the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 957,371, including 903,484 recoveries.

There are currently 31,606 active cases across the country, with 1,871 of them being in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, 27 more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were recorded in the past 24 hours nationwide, raising the Covid-19 related death toll to 22,281.

Punjab has reported the highest number of confirmed cases with 346,180 infections, followed by Sindh with 337,052 confirmed cases.

The NCOC said on its website that Pakistan has administered a total of 15,581,402 Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country, with 2,939,748 people fully vaccinated so far.

Staff Report

