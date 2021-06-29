HEADLINES

PM fetes lawmakers of ruling coalition ahead of passage of finance bill

Pervez Khattak, Amir Digar tasked to ensure presence of MNAs during next two crucial days

By Staff Report

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday hosted a dinner for the members of the National Assembly of the coalition parties.

The dinner was important since the federal government is all set to pass finance bill 2021-2022 on Wednesday, June 30.

On the condition of anonymity, sources in the ruling coalition told Pakistan Today that majority of the lawmakers attended the dinner meeting. However, sources said that some lawmakers were missing.

Sources said that the absence of the lawmakers was taken seriously by the prime minister and chief whip of the ruling party, Malik Amir Dogar, was directed to submit a report in this regard.

Sources also said that Prime Minister Imran directed Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to take cognizance of the absence of the lawmakers and ensure presence of all the lawmakers of the coalition parties in the budget session for the next two days which are crucial for the coalition government.

Tareen Group was very much present and Raja Riaz and other members were present. PM Imran gave a brief speech and encouraged the party lawmakers to write a new chapter of history by passing the people friendly budget.

