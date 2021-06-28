NATIONAL

PTI members stage protest by bringing charpoy to Sindh Assembly

By News Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which makes up the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, staged a unique protest and marked the “death of democracy” on Monday by bringing a charpoy to the house.

During the session of the assembly, members of the PTI were not allowed to speak. They retaliated by bringing the charpoy to the venue and chanted slogans of “funeral of democracy”, Geo reported.

Meanwhile, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani ordered the staff to take the charpoy out of the venue and maintain the decorum, saying that the “Opposition had violated the sanctity of the House.”

During the ruckus, provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Mukesh Kumar Chawla reintroduced a bill to protect journalists, which was passed by the assembly.

On this occasion, Chawla, in retaliation to the protest, said that it is actually the PTI that has “killed democracy” in the country while leaving the masses to suffer.

As the protests of the Opposition continued, the session was adjourned until tomorrow, June 19.

News Desk

