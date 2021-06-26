Miami building collapse raises questions as search for survivors continues

At least 102 people have now been accounted for, but it is uncertain how many were inside when it came down.

Champlain Towers South was completed in 1981. When it collapsed it was going through a recertification process for 40-year-old buildings, in line with city safety regulations.

President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Florida, meaning the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) will help state agencies with the relief effort.

