PM for just distribution of provincial funds by Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that as the federal government ensured timely release of funds under National Finance Commission, it was also essential that Sindh government made just distribution of provincial funds.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the parliamentarians of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, said that the government was taking all out measures to resolve the issue faced by the Karachi residents.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Senator Faisal Sabzwari attended the meeting wherein the prime minister was updated on the progress of ongoing development projects in Karachi.

The prime minister said that the early completion of federal government projects in Karachi and early launch of newly announced works, were among government’s priorities.

Separately, MNAs from South Punjab Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran and discussed the ongoing development projects and problems faced by the people there.

MNAs Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khosa, Niaz Ahmed Jhakkar, Shabbir Qureshi and Rana Qasim Noon were among those who met the prime minister.

The parliamentarians appreciated the government for distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards, ongoing education, health and basic infrastructure projects in Layyah, establishment of South Punjab Secretariat and relief for the common man in the annual budget.

Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran on Thursday.

During the meeting, Afridi briefed the prime minister about the performance of Kashmir Committee.

Besides, the progress of ongoing development projects in Kohat and its positive effects on the life of common man were also talked about in the meeting.