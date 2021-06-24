HEADLINES

PM for just distribution of provincial funds by Sindh govt

South Punjab MPs meet premier; laud govt’s development, welfare schemes

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that as the federal government ensured timely release of funds under National Finance Commission, it was also essential that Sindh government made just distribution of provincial funds.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the parliamentarians of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, said that the government was taking all out measures to resolve the issue faced by the Karachi residents.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Senator Faisal Sabzwari attended the meeting wherein the prime minister was updated on the progress of ongoing development projects in Karachi.

The prime minister said that the early completion of federal government projects in Karachi and early launch of newly announced works, were among government’s priorities.

Separately, MNAs from South Punjab Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran and discussed the ongoing development projects and problems faced by the people there.

MNAs Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khosa, Niaz Ahmed Jhakkar, Shabbir Qureshi and Rana Qasim Noon were among those who met the prime minister.

The parliamentarians appreciated the government for distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards, ongoing education, health and basic infrastructure projects in Layyah, establishment of South Punjab Secretariat and relief for the common man in the annual budget.

Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran on Thursday.

During the meeting, Afridi briefed the prime minister about the performance of Kashmir Committee.

Besides, the progress of ongoing development projects in Kohat and its positive effects on the life of common man were also talked about in the meeting.

Previous articleSajid Sadpara announces summer K2 expedition to search his father’s body
Next articlePTI govt in GB expands cabinet to historic 28 members
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan desires enhanced bilateral ties with Germany: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany and expressed desire...
Read more
HEADLINES

Qureshi highlights importance of multilateral cooperation to combat Covid-19

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi participated in the Asia and Pacific High-Level Video Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation, hosted by China on Thursday....
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi, Chinese envoy plant friendship tree

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Ambassador of China Nong Rong planted a Friendship Tree on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,...
Read more
HEADLINES

As Delhi talks to Delhi on Kashmir, no mention of revoking illegal annexation

ISLAMABAD: Finally, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday broke his silence over the rumours of restoration of statehood of Indian Occupied Kashmir, hinting at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two killed, 11 injured as vehicle falls in gorge in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: At least two people including driver and a student were killed and 11 others injured when a vehicle fell into a gorge here...
Read more
HEADLINES

Khawaja Asif dejected for being ignored by Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Khawaja Mohammad Asif, after his release from jail, complained to the party workers against party's top leadership...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two killed, 11 injured as vehicle falls in gorge in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: At least two people including driver and a student were killed and 11 others injured when a vehicle fell into a gorge here...

Khawaja Asif dejected for being ignored by Sharifs

28 civilians killed in Afghan province as fighting intensifies

IMF says Pakistan talks ongoing, more work needed on structural reforms

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.