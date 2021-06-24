NATIONAL

NCOC daily report: Total caseload at 951,865 after 1,097 new infections

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 1,097 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, raising the total tally to 951,865, official data showed Thursday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the nerve centre in fighting against the pandemic, 38 patients died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 22,108.

There have been 896,821 people who recovered from Covid-19 so far in Pakistan, as well as 32,936 active cases being treated across the country, including 2,084 in critical condition, the NCOC said.

Punjab is the worst-hit region by the pandemic with 345,449 infections and 10,688 deaths, followed by Sindh with 333,798 infections and 5,368 deaths.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Wednesday that the government is taking measures aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

He added that vaccine jabs are being administered to the public at around 2,000 vaccination centres nationwide, free of cost and over 300,000 people are getting doses daily.

Staff Report

