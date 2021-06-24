Sports

Two Zalmi players suspended before PSL final for bubble breach

By The Associated Press

ABU DHABI: Peshawar Zalmi batsman Haider Ali and fast bowler Umaid Asif will miss the Pakistan Super League final against the Multan Sultans tonight after they were suspended for breaching the bio-secure bubble in Abu Dhabi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said the incident occurred Wednesday and the decision to suspend both players was made by the tournament’s Covid-19 management panel hours before the final.

Ali’s suspension also forced the PCB to withdraw the middle-order batsman from the tours of England and the West Indies.

“They admitted to charges of violating the health and safety protocols by meeting people from outside their designated bio-secure bubble and also failing to maintain the prescribed social distancing,” the PCB said in a statement.

Both cricketers did not interact with any other squad member at any time after the incident and have been placed in isolation.

Multan’s middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood has replaced Ali in the squad for the tours of England and the West Indies after chief selector Mohammad Wasim consulted both head coach Misbahul Haq and captain Babar Azam.

Maqsood has been in prolific form in the PSL, scoring 363 runs in 11 matches at an average of 40.33 and a healthy strike rate of 153.

Maqsood has played 26 ODIs and 20 T20s for Pakistan but has not played an international game since his last T20 against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2016.

Previous articleNCOC daily report: Total caseload at 951,865 after 1,097 new infections
Next articleAkram stresses parliamentary cooperation in implementing development goals
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

India introspective as ICC success eludes captain Kohli again

NEW DELHI: India's defeat in the final of the World Test Championship forced the cricket-mad nation into introspection while accepting New Zealand were worthy...
Read more
Sports

Djokovic returns to Wimbledon with stranglehold on men’s game

LONDON: It is almost two years since Novak Djokovic left Roger Federer crestfallen by edging a momentous Wimbledon final but as the tournament prepares...
Read more
Sports

NZ prevail in gripping final against India to claim WTC title

SOUTHAMPTON: New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title, beating India by eight wickets in a tense final at the Ageas Bowl...
Read more
Sports

Bowlers leave WTC final on knife edge

LONDON: New Zealand claimed a handy first-innings lead of 32 and restricted India to 64-2 on an absorbing fifth day's play in the final of...
Read more
Sports

Younis Khan quits as batting coach days before tour

ISLAMABAD: Former captain Younis Khan has quit as the national team’s batting coach. The Pakistan Cricket Board declined to comment on the reasons Khan quit...
Read more
Sports

Parched Tokyo residents criticise reported alcohol sales plan

TOKYO: Olympic organisers will allow the sale of alcohol to Tokyo 2020 spectators, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, drawing criticism as residents of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

India introspective as ICC success eludes captain Kohli again

NEW DELHI: India's defeat in the final of the World Test Championship forced the cricket-mad nation into introspection while accepting New Zealand were worthy...

Ministry refutes reports of dress draped human figure sketches in biology books

Djokovic returns to Wimbledon with stranglehold on men’s game

PIA to get four dry leased aircraft

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.