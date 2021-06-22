Imran directs FIA boss to suspend officials accused of ignoring harassment claim

According to a report, a woman approached the Prime Minister’s Office through Pakistan Citizen Portal after the concerned officials allegedly failed to take action on her disclosure.

The complaint, per a statement from the PMO, had been lodged five times between December 2019 and June 2021.

The complainant, it said, had to quit her employment at a university because of the incessant harassment after which she filed a complaint with the agency.

The report further that the complainant even attempted to kill herself over the agency’s alleged inaction.

Meanwhile, the PMO said despite reopening the complaint twice, the agency failed to bring the case to its logical conclusion.

Directing FIA Director General Sanaullah Abbasi to suspend the concerned officials, the prime minister ordered an immediate inquiry into the complaint and assured the complainant of justice.

Directing the agency to provide relief to the complainant at the earliest, Imran said that no such claim should be ignored.

The Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit has also issued a letter to Abbasi to initiate an inquiry against the concerned officials and submit the report to the PMO by July 20.