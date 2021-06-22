NATIONAL

Imran directs FIA boss to suspend officials accused of ignoring harassment claim

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered to suspend officials of the Federal Investigation Agency accused of failing to deal with a sexual harassment complaint.

According to a report, a woman approached the Prime Minister’s Office through Pakistan Citizen Portal after the concerned officials allegedly failed to take action on her disclosure.

The complaint, per a statement from the PMO, had been lodged five times between December 2019 and June 2021.

The complainant, it said, had to quit her employment at a university because of the incessant harassment after which she filed a complaint with the agency.

The report further that the complainant even attempted to kill herself over the agency’s alleged inaction.

Meanwhile, the PMO said despite reopening the complaint twice, the agency failed to bring the case to its logical conclusion.

Directing FIA Director General Sanaullah Abbasi to suspend the concerned officials, the prime minister ordered an immediate inquiry into the complaint and assured the complainant of justice.

Directing the agency to provide relief to the complainant at the earliest, Imran said that no such claim should be ignored.

The Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit has also issued a letter to Abbasi to initiate an inquiry against the concerned officials and submit the report to the PMO by July 20.

Previous articleFawad invites opposition to discuss electoral, judicial reforms
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Fawad invites opposition to discuss electoral, judicial reforms

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday invited the opposition to discuss with the government the proposed electoral and judicial reforms to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Amenity plots in Karachi utilised for commercial, residential purposes: Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said amenity plots have in the past been avariciously used for residential and commercial purposes in connivance...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC sets aside luxury tax recovery notice

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday cancelled the recovery of luxury tax on houses of two kanals and above without due course of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan walking the talk on Afghanistan but won’t host US bases: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed his government's willingness to partner with the United States to achieve durable peace in Afghanistan, but said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Deal struck with Pfizer for 13mn vaccine doses: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government has made an agreement to procure 13 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Minister of State for Health Dr...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran directs action against Hyderabad AIG over corruption allegations

Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Establishment Division, directing action against Hyderabad Additional Inspector General Dr Jameel Ahmed over allegations of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC sets aside luxury tax recovery notice

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday cancelled the recovery of luxury tax on houses of two kanals and above without due course of...

Pakistan walking the talk on Afghanistan but won’t host US bases: Imran

Deal struck with Pfizer for 13mn vaccine doses: minister

Occupied Kashmir leadership to urge Modi to restore autonomy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.