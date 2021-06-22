NATIONAL

Lowest Covid-19 positivity rate in eight months: NCOC

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Monday recorded a Covid-19 positivity rate of 1.7 percent, the lowest over the last eight months, official statistics revealed on Tuesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the nerve center against the pandemic, a total of 663 new Covid-19 cases from 39,017 tests were detected on Monday.

The country faced a serious third wave of Covid-19 recently with the positivity rate exceeding 11 percent, but the situation was brought under control by a massive vaccination campaign, and strict restrictions on business, education as well as social activities.

The tally of confirmed cases rose to 949,838 in the country, the NCOC said, adding that 27 people died of the disease on Monday, raising the death toll to 22,034.

The country currently has 33,452 active cases whereas 894,352 others have recovered.

Punjab is the worst-hit province with 345,141 infections, followed by Sindh which reported 332,677 infections.

Previous articleImran directs FIA boss to suspend officials accused of ignoring harassment claim
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran directs FIA boss to suspend officials accused of ignoring harassment claim

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered to suspend officials of the Federal Investigation Agency accused of failing to deal with a sexual...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad invites opposition to discuss electoral, judicial reforms

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday invited the opposition to discuss with the government the proposed electoral and judicial reforms to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Amenity plots in Karachi utilised for commercial, residential purposes: Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said amenity plots have in the past been avariciously used for residential and commercial purposes in connivance...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC sets aside luxury tax recovery notice

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday cancelled the recovery of luxury tax on houses of two kanals and above without due course of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan walking the talk on Afghanistan but won’t host US bases: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed his government's willingness to partner with the United States to achieve durable peace in Afghanistan, but said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Deal struck with Pfizer for 13mn vaccine doses: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government has made an agreement to procure 13 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Minister of State for Health Dr...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Amenity plots in Karachi utilised for commercial, residential purposes: Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said amenity plots have in the past been avariciously used for residential and commercial purposes in connivance...

LHC sets aside luxury tax recovery notice

Pakistan walking the talk on Afghanistan but won’t host US bases: Imran

Deal struck with Pfizer for 13mn vaccine doses: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.