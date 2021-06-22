Lowest Covid-19 positivity rate in eight months: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Monday recorded a Covid-19 positivity rate of 1.7 percent, the lowest over the last eight months, official statistics revealed on Tuesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the nerve center against the pandemic, a total of 663 new Covid-19 cases from 39,017 tests were detected on Monday.

The country faced a serious third wave of Covid-19 recently with the positivity rate exceeding 11 percent, but the situation was brought under control by a massive vaccination campaign, and strict restrictions on business, education as well as social activities.

The tally of confirmed cases rose to 949,838 in the country, the NCOC said, adding that 27 people died of the disease on Monday, raising the death toll to 22,034.

The country currently has 33,452 active cases whereas 894,352 others have recovered.

Punjab is the worst-hit province with 345,141 infections, followed by Sindh which reported 332,677 infections.