CTD arrest two terrorists, affiliated with MQM-L, in night raid: police

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department of Sindh police arrested two terrorists belonging to the Altaf Hussain-controlled London chapter of Muttahida Qaumi Movement in a night raid in Mirpur Khas.

In a press conference at Civil Lines police station on Tuesday, CTD Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid said that the police have made key arrests in the raid.

“The workers were sent to India [for terrorism] training in line with the policy of party founder,” Hamid said. “Two prominent MQM leaders were entrusted with sending the workers [to India],” he revealed.

“Two men arrested in the CTD raid also received training from India. They were also in contact with Hussain’s aide and MQM leader Wasay Jalil and others,” he said.

“Large cache of weapons including anti-aircraft gun was recovered from the militants.”

“The arrested suspect, Naeem, has confessed to meeting Anis Ahmed Khan [also an MQM leader] in Tehran,” Hamid said. “We have questioned Khan [in the past]. He will be summoned again [for questioning],” he added.

“Khan has been prohibited from leaving the country. The charge sheet [against the suspects] will be filed after collecting more evidence.

“Jalil has been residing in the United States. We will contact Interpol for his arrest.

Karachi police, Hamid said, has nabbed a cell linked with the University of Karachi. The accused arrested from the institution were in contact with Mehmood Siddiqui [accused of playing a role in getting MQM workers trained by Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing], DIG said.

“Siddiqui is a former president of the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation and presently staying in India”, he said.

“He has been the focal person between the RAW and MQM. Siddiqui was also a facilitator of the arrested suspects,” Hamid said