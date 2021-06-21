Bilawal urges SC to revisit Karachi encroachment verdict

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the Supreme Court to revisit its recent decision of razing illegal constructions in Karachi, saying his party believes in building homes instead of demolishing them so alternative spaces to the affectees should be given in the city.

Bilawal expressed these views on Monday at a ceremony marking the 68th birthday of her mother and late former PM Benazir Bhutto, saying the PPP constructs homes, not raze them, adding even if it did so, there must have been some legal, constitutional reasons.

“Do not snatch those basic rights of the people hastily,” he said. “We should take care of them with equal, adequate compensation.”

A private television channel reported Bilawal’s comments which came amid multiple anti-encroachment drives in Karachi. These campaigns were launched on the orders of the Supreme Court. Illegal constructions that are currently being demolished in Karachi include Nasla Towers, Aladin Shopping Mall, Pavilion End Club, and houses and other structures along the Gujjar, Orangi and Mehmoodabad nullahs.

“I felt really sorry that outside the steps of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, people had to chant ‘Bahria Town was saved but Orangi Town was razed’ and ‘Bani Gala was saved but Gujjar naala was razed’,” Bilawal said. “This gives a bad impression,” he added.

The PPP chairman said they were not creating this impression. “I know the government is acting on the court orders and we respect the judiciary a lot.” He said they were acting upon those orders but stressed the need to provide alternate spaces to the affectees.

Bilawal also stressed that the Sindh government would ensure that efforts by some “scheming forces” to disturb peace in the province failed, vowing “we will not allow anyone to bring (MQM-London founder) Altaf Hussain’s politics back in this province”, Dawn reported.

He claimed that an efforts were being made to declare as “terrorists” the intellectuals in Sindh, who always wrote for the people and shaped their opinion.

“Sindh’s youths are identified as terrorists and [associated] with Altaf Hussain’s politics. We will not allow anyone to bring back that type of politics in the province,” he vowed.

“Together, we all established peace in this province and if scheming forces are trying to give a wrong colour, [if they] will try to disturb that peace, then we will defeat it,” he added.

Bilawal said that there was a lot of “out of context” criticism on Karachi, telling the officials present, “your duty is to represent the people of this province, protect their rights and not listen to any nonsense.”

He claimed that misunderstandings had been created among the people and the party would have to make sure that they were resolved through its political efforts and outreach. “[PPP] is the only party that genuinely wants to find solutions to the people’s problems,” he added.

Bilawal said that Sindh was a “peaceful province” where people from all over the country came to live and work. “We will protect the peace but we will have to take steps so the people who have been led astray return to the right path.”

The PPP chairperson said that there “really is a sense of deprivation” among the province’s people, noting it was a valid demand that locals should be prioritised for employment in real estate development companies in Sindh to create a sense of ownership.

“It remains a duty for us to look at [facilities for] health, sewerage, drainage and education. A social contract is very necessary for any kind of project so local people get development and progress and their sense of deprivation is reduced.”

Bilawal said there should be a forum that provides legal aid to citizens who have been defrauded by private real estate developers.

In an apparent reference to the protest against Bahria Town Karachi (BTK) earlier this month, in which vehicles and offices were set ablaze by a mob, Bilawal said the government “will not give anyone the right to come and burn things”.

“Peaceful protest is a right [but] there is no right to [commit] arson, riot or violence,” he added.

He said another important demand of the people that should be fulfilled was the money of the people of Malir, whose lands were taken for BTK, which should be “immediately given” to them.

He cautioned that “forces who want to trigger fighting in the province and do not want to see economic development” would take advantage of the situation if the government did not find solutions to problems from every angle.

With additional input from TLTP