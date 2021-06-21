HEADLINES

Opposition lawmakers in Balochistan assembly offer arrest

By TLTP

QUETTA: Opposition parties’ lawmakers in the Balochistan Assembly have decided to offer their arrest in a case lodged against them for allegedly attacking the assembly and treasury bench lawmakers ahead of the provincial budget on June 18.

A private television cited opposition leader Malik Sikandar Khan saying the MPAs who have been booked in the case will surrender themselves to Bijli Ghar police on Tuesday. He said MPAs of the opposition parties will also stage a protest outside the provincial assembly.

It is pertinent to mention that police have registered an FIR against 17 MPAs of the opposition parties, including the opposition leader, on charges of attacking the provincial legislature and treasury bench lawmakers.

On Friday, in a bid to stop the provincial finance minister from presenting the budget, opposition’s lawmakers held a sit-in outside the Balochistan Assembly‘s building. The atmosphere turned tense after the opposition’s lawyers stopped the assistant commissioner from entering the provincial assembly. They started throwing flowerpots and stones at security officials and government lawmakers.

Clashes erupted between the police and the opposition lawmaker when Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan arrived at the assembly. The opposition MPA’s were of the view that they will not let the budget session be held. Meanwhile, the opposition lawmakers locked all four gates of the provincial assembly to prevent the budget session from taking place.

TLTP

