PM Imran felicitates newly elected Iranian president

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday felicitated newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The prime minister took to Twitter to congratulate Raisi on his landmark victory in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s 13th presidential elections.

Imran Khan said that he wants to work with Raisi for further strengthening of fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran and for regional peace, progress and prosperity.

“Congratulations to Excellency brother Ibrahim Raisi on his landmark victory in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s 13th presidential elections. Look forward to working with him for further strengthening of our fraternal ties and for regional peace, progress and prosperity,” Imran said.

Messages congratulating Raisi poured in after he won Iran’s presidential election as his rivals conceded even before official results were announced.

The other three candidates in the race congratulated him for his victory, which had been widely expected after a host of heavyweight rivals had been barred from running.

“I congratulate the people on their choice,” said outgoing President Hassan Rouhani without naming Raisi. “My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people.”

INP

NATIONAL

