NATIONAL

Coronavirus vaccine shortage to subside from next week: Dr Faisal Sultan

By News Desk

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Saturday that the ongoing shortage of Covid-19 vaccination in the country would start to subside from next week.

As many as 1.55 million doses would arrive on June 20, 2.5 million jabs on June 22, while from June 23-30, 2-3 million doses along with a raw material to produce 400,000 PakVac vaccines would reach Pakistan, he said.

Sindh to shut down its vaccination centres this Sunday: 

Sindh government, keeping in view the available stock of the vaccine doses, decided to keep all vaccination centres closed this Sunday.

This was decided in a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Corona, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, with provincial ministers in attendance.

According to a statement released by the Sindh government, the committee was briefed on the pandemic situation and the shortage of vaccines across the country, which has gotten serious in the last few days.

The meeting was told that so far 3,243,988 doses of vaccines have been received. Of them, 2,873,857 were utilised and only 370,141 were left.

The meeting was also informed about the vaccines which will be provided to Sindh in the coming days, a break down of which is given below:

  • 1.5 million doses of Sinovac will be received on June 21,
  • 700,000 doses of Cansino on June 23,
  • 400,000 doses of PakVac on June 23,
  • and the Russian Sputnik vaccine will become available in the last week of the current month or in the first week of July.

Situation in Lahore, no better

According to a private news channel stock has completely dried up at Lahore’s Expo Centre, with doors of hall number 3 of the Expo Centre closed to the public.

Previous articlePM Imran felicitates newly elected Iranian president
Next articleAfghanistan running out of oxygen as Covid surge worsens
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Primary school classes to resume from June 21 in Sindh

KARACHI: As Covid-19 cases decline in the province, the Sindh government announced easing of restrictions, with primary schools opening on June 21. The decision was taken...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran felicitates newly elected Iranian president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday felicitated newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The prime minister took to Twitter to congratulate Raisi on his landmark...
Read more
NATIONAL

Why do young Afghan refugees in Pakistan lack education, skills?

KARACHI: Attired in a local traditional loose shirt and baggy trousers, around a dozen students are sitting on a gunny woven jute mat in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

G4 bid to shake-up UNSC likely to fail

NEW YORK: A desperate move by the aspirants of permanent seats in the United Nations Security Council — India, Brazil, Germany and Japan —...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cleric charged with sexual abuse evades arrest: police

LAHORE: A cleric who was charged with sexually abusing a student at a religious school in Lahore has escaped and the police are working...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC confirms 991 new Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: A total of 991 people were tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, one of the lowest daily number this year, the National Command...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Why do young Afghan refugees in Pakistan lack education, skills?

KARACHI: Attired in a local traditional loose shirt and baggy trousers, around a dozen students are sitting on a gunny woven jute mat in a...

Alex Harvill, daredevil motorbike rider dies during practice for world-record jump

Ultraconservative Raisi elected Iran president as rivals concede

G4 bid to shake-up UNSC likely to fail

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.