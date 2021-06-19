Coronavirus vaccine shortage to subside from next week: Dr Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Saturday that the ongoing shortage of Covid-19 vaccination in the country would start to subside from next week.

As many as 1.55 million doses would arrive on June 20, 2.5 million jabs on June 22, while from June 23-30, 2-3 million doses along with a raw material to produce 400,000 PakVac vaccines would reach Pakistan, he said.

Sindh to shut down its vaccination centres this Sunday:

Sindh government, keeping in view the available stock of the vaccine doses, decided to keep all vaccination centres closed this Sunday.

This was decided in a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Corona, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, with provincial ministers in attendance.

According to a statement released by the Sindh government, the committee was briefed on the pandemic situation and the shortage of vaccines across the country, which has gotten serious in the last few days.

The meeting was told that so far 3,243,988 doses of vaccines have been received. Of them, 2,873,857 were utilised and only 370,141 were left.

The meeting was also informed about the vaccines which will be provided to Sindh in the coming days, a break down of which is given below:

1.5 million doses of Sinovac will be received on June 21,

700,000 doses of Cansino on June 23,

400,000 doses of PakVac on June 23,

and the Russian Sputnik vaccine will become available in the last week of the current month or in the first week of July.

Situation in Lahore, no better

According to a private news channel stock has completely dried up at Lahore’s Expo Centre, with doors of hall number 3 of the Expo Centre closed to the public.