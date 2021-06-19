NCOC confirms 991 new Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: A total of 991 people were tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, one of the lowest daily number this year, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Saturday.

The national tally of the infected people rose to 947,218 with the emergence of the new cases detected from 46,269 tests conducted across the country, the NCOC said.

The number of active cases dropped to 35,491, the NCOC said, adding that a total of 2,296 people are in critical condition.

The centre said that a total of 21,940 people died with 27 in the last 24 hours, and 889,787 have recovered from the disease in the country.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is in full swing in the country with hundreds of thousands of more people registering themselves for vaccination every day, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan said earlier in the week.

In a move to stop cross-border disease spread, the NCOC on Friday decided to temporarily suspend incoming pedestrian movement from Afghanistan via border crossings due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring country.

However, the border will remain open for transit trade and cargo with strict measures in place, the NCOC added.