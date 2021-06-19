IIOJK status restoration likely as Modi calls multi-party moot

Indian media reported Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a multi-party moot of Kashmiri leaders on June 24 to discuss the possible restoration of the statehood of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) region.

The Modi government had revoked Kashmir’s special status by abrogating Articles 35A and 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

A massive contingent of thousands of troops was deployed there to add to the already 500,000 strong presence there in order to enforce a strict curfew. Apart from thousands of arrests, all communications were cut off.

Subsequently, IIOJK was demoted to a union territory governed directly from New Delhi, while the Ladakh region was carved out into a separate administrative area.

According to latest Indian media reports, informal invitations have been sent to as many as 14 political parties of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. But it was not clear about the real objective of the conference, they added.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reached out to these leaders to invite them to the meeting at the prime minister’s residence to discuss the future course of action, Indian Express quoted officials as saying.

The report added that among those invited are four former chief ministers of IIOJK— Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Pakistan this week wrote a letter to the UN Security Council President, expressing concerns over reports that India may be contemplating further divisions, bifurcation and demographic changes in the disputed territory.

Given Islamabad’s reaction, it appeared that the Modi government may be bringing more changes to the disputed territory, something that would certainly ignite fresh tensions between Pakistan and India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a recent interview indicated that Pakistan could re-engage with India even if New Delhi simply gave a road map to reverse the August 5 actions. But India prior to today’s development appeared not in a mood to offer anything on Kashmir at the moment. Instead, the relationship may deteriorate further if India further brings changes to the Kashmir region.

Qureshi writes to international community

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has addressed a letter to the president of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations secretary general to apprise them of Pakistan’s grave concern on reports indicating that India may impose further illegal and unilateral measures in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, including division, bifurcation and additional demographic changes in the occupied territory.

A press statement issued on Wednesday said that the foreign minister in his letter has drawn attention to India’s continued military siege of IOK, which has continued for over twenty-two months, to suppress the Kashmiris’ legitimate demands through a massive campaign of repression including gross and systematic violations of human rights.

The foreign minister has recalled that, since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, Indian occupation forces have killed, tortured, arbitrarily arrested and detained hundreds of Kashmiris, and put almost the entire Kashmiri leadership behind bars.

Highlighting India’s design to undermine the exercise of the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people by changing the demographic structure of IIOJK through the issuance of fake domicile certificates and other measures, the foreign minister underscored that “all the unilateral and illegal actions taken by India in IIOJK since 1951, including the measures initiated on and after 5 August 2019, and any additional unilateral changes that India may introduce in the future, are violations of international law including the Security Council Resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention, and ipso facto null and void.”

Stressing that the people of IOK have vociferously rejected the illegal measures imposed by India, the foreign minister called upon the Security Council to fulfil its responsibility to ensure full implementation of its resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He has also urged the Security Council to call upon India to end its campaign of repression in IOK and reverse all its illegal actions, including those initiated on and after 5 August 2019, and to cease and desist from imposing any additional unilateral changes in the occupied territory.

The foreign minister’s letter has also affirmed that Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all its neighbours, including India. Noting that a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people is essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia, the foreign minister has emphasised that the onus is on India to create an enabling environment for result-oriented engagement with Pakistan.

The letter was handed over to the president of the Security Council by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York.