Opinion

GSP-Plus preferences

EU concerns must be addressed

By Editorial
9
0

While Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell that Pakistan is working on coming into compliance with 27 conventions which qualify an exporting country for the GSP-Plus status, it should be noted that GSP-Plus status was granted in 2014, as a form of relief for the terrible floods the year before. It must be kept in mind that India strongly opposed the move then, and continues to work for its removal.

However, while Pakistan has ratified the relevant conventions, its record on implementation has been mixed. This is taking a cavalier attitude towards the EU, to which Pakistan exported €5.5 billion worth of goods in 2020, which is 28 percent of its total exports, and it should be remembered that the GSP-Plus status plays an important role in this, allowing as it does Pakistani exporters zero-tariff rating on their goods. In his meeting with Mr Borrell, which took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Friday, Mr Qureshi did give information about such legislative measures as the Journalist Protection Bill, the Forced or involuntary Disappearance Bill and the Anti-Torture Law, but it does not seem that removed all EU reservations.

- Advertisement -

Among the issues the EU has are the presence of blasphemy accused in Pakistani jails, the press freedom situation and the leeway shown to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, which not only was able to threaten the ambassador of a prominent EU member, France, with expulsion, and despite being banned for its violence, has appealed that order.  All those backing the TLP, starting with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, should remember that offending the EU on this issue might well lead the EU to reconsider the GSP-Plus status it had granted. Also, anyone who asks questions about the EU’s right to interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs, should remember that GSP-Plus preference is an EU right, and it is the sole judge of compliance with its conditions.

Previous articleIIOJK status restoration likely as Modi calls multi-party moot
Next articleAfter National Assembly, ruckus in Balochistan Assembly
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Where’s the difference?

The USA now has a new Federal holiday, the 19th of June, known as Juneteenth. It commemorates the day slaves– who were mostly Black...
Read more
Comment

The never-ending dilemma of ignored refugees

Every human being has a special attachment to his motherland. He wants to live and grow old among his family and friends and in...
Read more
Comment

The combat zone

“A Parliament is that to the Commonwealth which the soul is to the body. It behoves us, therefore, to keep the facility of that...
Read more
Editorials

After National Assembly, ruckus in Balochistan Assembly

While the worst ever ruckus in the National Assembly remained confined within Parliament’s premises, opposition legislators and supporters in Balochistan clashed with police at...
Read more
Comment

China-Bangladesh Relations: From Co-operation to Strategy 

About a decade before the liberation war of Bangladesh beginning in early 1971, the People’s Republic of China became an ally of Pakistan following...
Read more
Comment

Contribution in Science and Technology

In the present era when Muslims are no more in the picture of science and technology, some people think that Muslims have always been...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

The never-ending dilemma of ignored refugees

Every human being has a special attachment to his motherland. He wants to live and grow old among his family and friends and in...

The combat zone

After National Assembly, ruckus in Balochistan Assembly

GSP-Plus preferences

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.