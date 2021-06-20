GSP-Plus preferences

While Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell that Pakistan is working on coming into compliance with 27 conventions which qualify an exporting country for the GSP-Plus status, it should be noted that GSP-Plus status was granted in 2014, as a form of relief for the terrible floods the year before. It must be kept in mind that India strongly opposed the move then, and continues to work for its removal.

However, while Pakistan has ratified the relevant conventions, its record on implementation has been mixed. This is taking a cavalier attitude towards the EU, to which Pakistan exported €5.5 billion worth of goods in 2020, which is 28 percent of its total exports, and it should be remembered that the GSP-Plus status plays an important role in this, allowing as it does Pakistani exporters zero-tariff rating on their goods. In his meeting with Mr Borrell, which took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Friday, Mr Qureshi did give information about such legislative measures as the Journalist Protection Bill, the Forced or involuntary Disappearance Bill and the Anti-Torture Law, but it does not seem that removed all EU reservations.

Among the issues the EU has are the presence of blasphemy accused in Pakistani jails, the press freedom situation and the leeway shown to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, which not only was able to threaten the ambassador of a prominent EU member, France, with expulsion, and despite being banned for its violence, has appealed that order. All those backing the TLP, starting with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, should remember that offending the EU on this issue might well lead the EU to reconsider the GSP-Plus status it had granted. Also, anyone who asks questions about the EU’s right to interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs, should remember that GSP-Plus preference is an EU right, and it is the sole judge of compliance with its conditions.