NATIONAL

PM for expediting process of cadastral mapping of country

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for expediting the process of cadastral mapping of the country.

The prime minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad on Thursday.

The prime minister said the construction sector is playing a vital role in the country’s development and economic growth. He urged all federal departments concerned and provincial governments to resolve the problems of investors immediately.

The chairman of Capital Development Authority informed the meeting that CDA’s online portal has been launched and it will be further improved. In addition, a one-window facilitation centre is also being set up which will provide land transfer, fee payment and guidance facilities for the citizens.

He said that revenue records of rural areas of Islamabad are being computerized for which a Land Record Management Information System has been set up.

The surveyor general of Pakistan informed that Mapping of 53 sectors of Islamabad, 35 percent of Punjab, 56 percent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 30 percent of Balochistan has been completed. This process will help eliminate illegal occupations, increase tax collections.

The governor of State Bank of Pakistan said that in a short span of time, applications for loans worth 89 billion rupees for low cost housing scheme have been received in commercial banks out of which loans worth Rs30 billion have been approved.

Previous articleCCI forms committee to fine-tune draft national electricity policy
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

CCI forms committee to fine-tune draft national electricity policy

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests has decided to constitute a committee to deliberate upon the draft National Electricity Policy 2021 and present the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Terrorists attack Pakistan Army troops near Turbat airport; one soldier martyred

One soldier was martyred when terrorists attacked Pakistan Army troops stationed near the Turbat Airport, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday. The martyred solider,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Turkish president’s Afghan security proposal receives mixed reactions

ISLAMABAD/KABUL/NEW DELHI: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposal of a new trilateral mechanism involving Turkey for protecting Kabul’s airport after the US pulls out...
Read more
NATIONAL

Role of women in water management

By Zaheer Ahmad Who manages home can manage anything, yes, women our home managers, in water resource management women role is pivotal, and no doubt...
Read more
NATIONAL

Political parties unite to congratulate CPC on its centenary

ISLAMABAD: Top political parties of Pakistan Thursday vowed to learn from the Chinese experience in combating poverty and corruption. In commemoration of 100 years of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Earthquake jolts parts of Islamabad, KP

ISLAMABAD: A 4.4 magnitude earthquake on Thursday shook parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. As per reports, tremors shook Islamabad, Murree, Abbottabad, Swat, Battagram, Mansehra...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Remittances are important 

Every year June 16 is observed as the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR) after the UNGA, in 2015, adopted this day. This day...

Chaos in the legislature

Chasing IMF-fuelled growth

A new Hindutva

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.