PM for expediting process of cadastral mapping of country

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for expediting the process of cadastral mapping of the country.

The prime minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad on Thursday.

The prime minister said the construction sector is playing a vital role in the country’s development and economic growth. He urged all federal departments concerned and provincial governments to resolve the problems of investors immediately.

The chairman of Capital Development Authority informed the meeting that CDA’s online portal has been launched and it will be further improved. In addition, a one-window facilitation centre is also being set up which will provide land transfer, fee payment and guidance facilities for the citizens.

He said that revenue records of rural areas of Islamabad are being computerized for which a Land Record Management Information System has been set up.

The surveyor general of Pakistan informed that Mapping of 53 sectors of Islamabad, 35 percent of Punjab, 56 percent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 30 percent of Balochistan has been completed. This process will help eliminate illegal occupations, increase tax collections.

The governor of State Bank of Pakistan said that in a short span of time, applications for loans worth 89 billion rupees for low cost housing scheme have been received in commercial banks out of which loans worth Rs30 billion have been approved.