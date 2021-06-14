NATIONAL

Pakistan, Egypt discuss defense cooperation

By Anadolu Agency

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chief Gen Nadeem Raza discussed security and military cooperation between the two countries on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Egyptian presidency, al-Sisi and Gen Raza discussed “strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in a number of fields, especially the security and military fields”.

They also discussed developments across the Middle East and agreed to coordinate to preserve regional peace and combat terrorism.

Gen Raza arrived in Cairo for an official visit on Sunday.

The Pakistan and Egyptian air forces held their first joint military exercise, Sky Guardians 1, in Egypt on May 26.

