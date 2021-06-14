NATIONAL

Pakistan will continue to support intra-Afghan talks: Qureshi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday assured that Pakistan will continue to play its constructive role for the success of intra-Afghan peace talks, aiming at political reconciliation and an end to decades of violence in the war-stricken country.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Pakistan-Afghan Bilateral Dialogue in Islamabad, the foreign minister said that Pakistan is now being recognised at the world level as part of the solution, and “not part of the problem”.

He reiterated that there is no military solution to the Afghanistan conflict.

Qureshi further said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest and that of the whole region.

He said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and a core group would be travelling to Washington soon.

“I wish them luck and a good visit but let me spell it down in advance. If the objective of the visit is to start a new blame game and hold Pakistan responsible for all the ills [in Afghanistan] and the lack of [progress in the peace] process, then it will not help,” he said.

“It is a shared responsibility and nobody is going to buy it anymore that if things go wrong [then] Pakistan is responsible. We will not take responsibility,” said the foreign minister, adding that Pakistan was “honest and sincere” in building a peace process in Afghanistan.

He recalled that Pakistan played a vital role in the peace agreement between the US and the Taliban in Doha and expressed hope that the intra-Afghan negotiations will also lead to sustainable peace.

Expressing concerns over the violence in Afghanistan, Qureshi said a reduction in the violence leading to a ceasefire is imperative to move forward. He stressed that both Kabul and the Taliban will have to demonstrate flexibility to reach a settlement.

Expressing concerns over the remarks of the Afghanistan vice president and the National Security Adviser against Pakistan, he said the blame game must come to an end as it will not help.

The foreign minister said that there are spoilers inside and outside Afghanistan and both the parties should be fully cognizant of their nefarious designs.

He said Pakistan has taken a very clear decision of non-interference and it has no favourites in Afghanistan. He said the government has invited every ethnic group from Afghanistan to Pakistan to discuss peace and stability.

He further said Pakistan is doing everything possible for the management of its borders with Afghanistan. He, however, said an increase in the footprints of militant groups such as ISIS in Afghanistan is a matter of concern for Pakistan.

Qureshi said Pakistan has been hosting a sizeable number of Afghan refugees for more than three decades and the time has come for their dignified and honourable return to their homeland.

Previous articleRural areas to be brought at par with developed counterparts: Firdous
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran advocates action against hate-mongering sites

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for strict action against the websites fanning the flames of hate to divide humanity, and urged the...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 34 new deaths, 1019 coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Sunday registered 1,019 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Monday. According to the NCOC, a department...
Read more
NATIONAL

Children pay the price in HIV outbreak in Sindh

KARACHI: Since his son was diagnosed with HIV during an outbreak among babies and children, hard-up Shahzado Shar has often been forced to choose...
Read more
Top Headlines

Netanyahu out, Bennett in as Israel marks end of an era

JERUSALEM: Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12-year run as Israel’s prime minister ended on Sunday with parliament approving a new “government of change” led by another...
Read more
HEADLINES

MPAs call on CM, promise full support

LAHORE: MPAs from the PML-N and the PPP met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday and expressed complete confidence in his leadership and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal slams govt over imposition of Rs375bn worth of taxes

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed the federal government for "not sparing a single thing of public's use from taxation,"...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 34 new deaths, 1019 coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Sunday registered 1,019 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Monday. According to the NCOC, a department...

Children pay the price in HIV outbreak in Sindh

Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies

Ardern says NZ mosque attack film should focus on Muslim community not her

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.