Uncategorized

Plenty of room for increase in tobacco taxes: study

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The number of smokers in Pakistan would reduce sharply and the related health burden would also come down if the government would increase cigarette prices at least 50 percent in the budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22.

A recent research study titled, “Switch, Reduce or Quit: How do smokers respond to tobacco tax increases in Pakistan,” carried out by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), said that 50 percent increase in price of cigarettes would lead to the same amount of reduction in tobacco demand in Pakistan, as majority of smokers would prefer to quit instead of switching to other brands.

The study has explored the relationship between successive price increases and intentions to quit smoking. In the survey, smokers were given various scenarios of price increases (20 percent, 30 percent, 40 percent, and 50 percent) in their preferred product and were asked if they would continue to use it in the case of such a price hike.

Those who said they will not quit at a 20 percent price increase were subsequently asked the same question with a 30 percent increase in price and so on. The results show the higher the percentage increase in price, the lower the number of people who would continue to smoke. The stated preferences by smokers for different price hikes result in an inverse relationship between price and demand for cigarettes, it said.

There is plenty of room for significant increases in tobacco taxes, it said, adding that the mean maximum willingness to pay (MWTP) of Rs35.80 per stick translates to Rs716 (US$ 4.5) for a pack of 20 cigarettes.

The market survey shows that prices of even top brands in Pakistan are almost three times lower than the MWTP of cigarette consumers. This demonstrates how low the price of cigarettes is in Pakistan, the study added.

The PIDE study revealed that increase in prices would help reduce cigarette consumption, adding that higher the prices, higher the reduction will be.

The study findings also invalidate the illicit trade argument advocated by the tobacco industry.

The tobacco excise taxes as a proportion of prices are much lower than the 70 percent minimum suggested by the Word Health Organization. The taxes should be increased at least to this threshold to have a meaningful impact on reducing cigarette consumption in Pakistan.

Previous articleEpaper – June 11 LHR 2021
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Uncategorized

No net increase in tobacco taxes despite rise in health cost

Islamabad: Since 2017 there has been no net increase in tobacco taxation on the contrary the health cost has increased up to 615 billion...
Read more
Uncategorized

Illicit cigarettes trade far less than propagated by tobacco industry: study

ISLAMABAD: The illicit cigarettes trade figures are far less in Pakistani cities than those propagated by the tobacco industry to convince the government to...
Read more
Uncategorized

FED on cigarettes must be increased by 30pc in budget, say anti-tobacco activists

ISLAMABAD: The government should increase the federal excise duty on cigarettes in the upcoming budget by 30 percent as the tobacco taxes in Pakistan...
Read more
Uncategorized

Higher tobacco tax, fewer cigarettes consumed: study

ISLAMABAD: Majority of smokers in Pakistan will choose to quit or reduce smoking in response to price increases rather than switch to cheaper brands...
Read more
Uncategorized

Research study shows cigarette prices in Pakistan lowest in region

ISLAMABAD: In the South Asian region, cigarette prices are the cheapest in Pakistan while tobacco industry in the country would oppose any tax increase...
Read more
Uncategorized

Pakistan wins WHO’s World No Tobacco Day 2021 Award

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean has announced World No Tobacco Day 2021 Award for Pakistan for its effective...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SIM cards to be blocked for those refusing vaccine, says Punjab...

The SIM cards of any citizen refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will be blocked, said an official of the provincial government. This step...

Opp submits no-trust motion against NA deputy speaker

In search of Afghan peace

Economic diplomacy boosts public diplomacy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.