NATIONAL

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for all adults from Friday

• Milestone as Health Ministry administers 10m jabs • Covid-19 transmission rate remains below 3pc for second straight day

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Walk-in coronavirus shots will be available to all national identity card holders from Friday at mass vaccination sites, the National Command and Operation Center announced Wednesday.

“From 11th June onwards 18 years+ citizens will be able to avail the walk-in facility in vaccination centres,” the body said in a statement.

The development comes as the government hit a vaccination milestone administering 10 million vaccine doses, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced, while new infections and deaths steadily decline.

Umar announced the milestone in a televised ceremony. He also urged people to get themselves vaccinated to return to a normal life.

Speaking at a ceremony held to mark the deliverance of the 10 millionth dose, Umar said about seven million people had been administered jabs, but cautioned the country had a long way to go to meet the target of vaccinating 70 million people by year-end.

“The more quickly we get ourselves vaccinated, the faster we would be able to rid ourselves of this menace,” he said, urging people to sign up for the shots so that businesses could reopen and life could return to normal.

Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said the government agencies, as well as the people, have done a commendable job in following coronavirus guidelines, resulting in a steady decline in new infections.

Supported by strict measures and vaccination drive, the nation reported a Covid-19 positivity rate below 3 percent for a second day on Tuesday, the NCOC announced.

According to the data from the body, the authorities conducted 43,900 tests on Tuesday across the country bringing out 1,118 new cases with a positivity rate of 2.54 percent, down from 2.95 percent a day earlier.

Earlier in March and April, the country witnessed a positivity ratio of over 11 percent several times, leading the government to impose sweeping measures. At the start of May, the ratio dropped to below 10 percent and it went down to below 5 percent on May 22 and finally fell to below 3 percent on Monday.

“We have seen that when Pakistanis, as a nation, decide to achieve something, then they achieve it [no matter the circumstances],” Umar said.

In the last 24 hours, the NCOC reported 77 Covid-related deaths. The government portal has registered a total of 936,131 cases and 21,453 deaths since the outbreak in February last year.

The government launched a nationwide vaccination drive, starting with older people and frontline healthcare workers, in March. The drive began with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80, and worked its way down.

Battling a third peak of the virus, the Health Department began the campaign with Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino jabs.

Private hospitals in major cities are also using the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine that has been imported by a local pharmaceutical company.

Initially, the government had to deal with vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of vaccine supplies and had limited shots to people aged 30 or over.

But with purchases from China and allocations from the World Health Organisation and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, the government has now secured more than 18 million doses and is keen to get them out into the population.

The government on Tuesday also opened a first drive-thru vaccination centre in Lahore to help the district administration achieve its “target of vaccinating around 7 to 8 million people in the next six months”, Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz said.

Observing that only a higher vaccination rate would make full reopening possible, Riaz vowed to open more such points in other locations of the city to facilitate people.

From the beginning of its campaign in March up to Wednesday, the NCOC counts more than 2.5 million people fully vaccinated and more than 4.7 million partially vaccinated.

Previous articleCovid-19 vaccination centre set up at varsity
Next article‘Stand against hate’: Canadian Muslim family loses three generations in attack
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Unlikely’: Minister says dilapidated track not responsible for train accident

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Azam Swati on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of a fault in an eight-mile stretch of the track being responsible...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC orders PPP leader to surrender in NAB case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Syed Farrukh Shah, the son of Pakistan Peoples Party stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah, to surrender before the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Resolutions seek 70pc of education budget reserved for girls’ education

PESHAWAR: Two resolutions were tabled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seeking the provision of absent facilities to government schools, and to retain allocation of 70...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Stand against hate’: Canadian Muslim family loses three generations in attack

ONTARIO: Relatives of a Pakistan-origin Canadian Muslim family killed in London city of Ontario, when a man rammed them with his pick-up truck this...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Hero’ family rushes to aid Ghotki train crash victims

KARACHI: As an express train hurtled through farmland in the Ghotki district of Sindh and smashed into the carriages of another service that had...
Read more
NATIONAL

Power cuts return as shortfall touches 5,000 megawatts

ISLAMABAD: Electricity consumers nationwide are experiencing eight- to 12-hour-long shortages in the scorching heat as the gap between the demand and supply surged to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for all adults from Friday

ISLAMABAD: Walk-in coronavirus shots will be available to all national identity card holders from Friday at mass vaccination sites, the National Command and Operation...

Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at varsity

‘Hero’ family rushes to aid Ghotki train crash victims

Power cuts return as shortfall touches 5,000 megawatts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.