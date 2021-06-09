NATIONAL

Resolutions seek 70pc of education budget reserved for girls’ education

By APP

PESHAWAR: Two resolutions were tabled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seeking the provision of absent facilities to government schools, and to retain allocation of 70 percent of educational development budget for girls’ education for a third straight year.

According to a press statement issued on Wednesday, the first resolution was jointly moved by 27 legialtors representing the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl and Awami National Party, seeking the retention of budget allocation in the forthcoming budget.

The second resolution was moved by JUI-F MP Naeema Kishwar Khan which called for the provision of facilities including restrooms, clean drinking water, furniture, electricity, boundary wall and other facilities in all Govt schools.

“The upcoming budget for education is thereby crucial for many reasons. Government must ensure equitable allocation and spending of budget 2021-2022 to address the challenges for girls’ education especially, which have been further aggravated by the crisis of COVID-19,” the resolution read.

Women’s Parliamentary Caucus chief Sumera Shams said: “During Covid-19, girls remain at greater risk, than boys, of not attending or staying in schools due to child marriage, poverty and disproportionately bearing the burden of housework and care for family members.”

“The PTI government is vigilant of these issues and committed to eliminate these barriers through more allocation and efficient spending.”

ANP MPA Shagufta Malik said: “Girls secondary education is now on the top priority agenda of women parliamentarians and we will play our meaningful legislative oversight role beyond our party lines to provide girls across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with safe, quality, gender-transformative education so they may find their voices and learn to lead.”

Civil society organisations and education right activists lauded the introduction of the resolutions by the parliamentarians.

Blue Veins programme coordinator Qamar Naseem said that “education is one of the sectors that got hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic, exacerbating the existing gender inequalities and digital divide.”

“The upcoming budget needs to take cognisance of these challenges and accord a bigger thrust on augmenting educational opportunities and resources for the girl child, especially at the secondary level,” he added.

Previous article‘Stand against hate’: Canadian Muslim family loses three generations in attack
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Stand against hate’: Canadian Muslim family loses three generations in attack

ONTARIO: Relatives of a Pakistan-origin Canadian Muslim family killed in London city of Ontario, when a man rammed them with his pick-up truck this...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan hits milestone as government administers 10m vaccine doses

ISLAMABAD: The government has hit a Covid-19 vaccination milestone as the health authorities have administered 10 million vaccine doses, Minister for Planning and Development...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Hero’ family rushes to aid Ghotki train crash victims

KARACHI: As an express train hurtled through farmland in the Ghotki district of Sindh and smashed into the carriages of another service that had...
Read more
NATIONAL

Power cuts return as shortfall touches 5,000 megawatts

ISLAMABAD: Electricity consumers nationwide are experiencing eight- to 12-hour-long shortages in the scorching heat as the gap between the demand and supply surged to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over Rs2.2tn allocated for development projects: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar has announced that allocation of Rs2,201 billion has been approved for the development programme...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan refused to give military bases to US: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan has refused to give its military bases to the United States amid the withdrawal of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Hero’ family rushes to aid Ghotki train crash victims

KARACHI: As an express train hurtled through farmland in the Ghotki district of Sindh and smashed into the carriages of another service that had...

Power cuts return as shortfall touches 5,000 megawatts

Hostage advocates concerned by US pullout from Afghanistan

In vigil remembering Canada Muslim family, a vow that ‘this is our city’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.