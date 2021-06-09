NATIONAL

SC orders PPP leader to surrender in NAB case

By Ahmad Saad

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Syed Farrukh Shah, the son of Pakistan Peoples Party stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah, to surrender before the accountability court within three days.

Shah had withdrawn his bail application filed in the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the pre-arrest bail request.

During the course of proceedings, Shah’s counsel, Farooq Naek, said the National Accountability Bureau has completed the investigation and questioned why the dirty money watchdog wanted to arrest his client since owning property was not a crime.

A NAB official informed the court that Shah did not cooperate with the agency during the course of the investigation. He said when the investigation officer in the case asked him a question, he responded by saying to ask it from his father.

He said that NAB had issued warrants for Shah since April last year.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood said the apex court had fixed bail parameters for the grant of post-arrest bail to the accused facing a charge under the NAB Ordinance in the Talat Ishaq vs NAB case.

The agency would have to file a supplementary reference, he said. The judge then asked the counsel if he wanted to withdraw the request.

Subsequently, Shah withdrew his application, on which the court ordered him to surrender before the NAB court.

Ahmad Saad

