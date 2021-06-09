Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at varsity

LAHORE: Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Wednesday installed a coronavirus vaccination centre at Lahore College for Women University.

During his visit to the institute, Riaz reviewed arrangements and expressed his satisfaction. Model Town Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Arbab, LCWU Vice Chancellor Bushra Mirza and other officials were present on the occasion.

Riaz said it was necessary to vaccinate teachers, students and administrative staff in order to reopen the education sector of the country, adding that all professors, staff and students would be vaccinated at this point.

He said that coronavirus guidelines were being strictly enforced across the city, adding that after their implementation, a reduction in the daily new cases was observed.

“District administration will continue its efforts to ensure the SOPs are enforced in provincial capital”, he added.