CITY

Covid-19 vaccination centre set up at varsity

By INP

LAHORE: Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Wednesday installed a coronavirus vaccination centre at Lahore College for Women University.

During his visit to the institute, Riaz reviewed arrangements and expressed his satisfaction. Model Town Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Arbab, LCWU Vice Chancellor Bushra Mirza and other officials were present on the occasion.

Riaz said it was necessary to vaccinate teachers, students and administrative staff in order to reopen the education sector of the country, adding that all professors, staff and students would be vaccinated at this point.

He said that coronavirus guidelines were being strictly enforced across the city, adding that after their implementation, a reduction in the daily new cases was observed.

“District administration will continue its efforts to ensure the SOPs are enforced in provincial capital”, he added.

Previous article‘Hero’ family rushes to aid Ghotki train crash victims
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

LHC issues notice to govt over soaring car prices

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday served notices on the federal government and other nominees on a petition against skyrocketing prices of vehicles. Justice...
Read more
LAHORE

LHC bins contempt petition against Buzdar

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court rejected as non-maintainable a petition seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Justice Ayesha A Malik...
Read more
LAHORE

CITY NOTES: Another contender for the youth vote

I suppose the purpose of the visit to Pakistan by President Imamoli Rahmon of Tajikistan was other, but the highlight turned out to be...
Read more
LAHORE

50,000 policemen receive Covid jabs: Punjab IG

LAHORE: Punjab police chief Inam Ghani on Sunday said some 50,000 policemen have been administered coronavirus vaccine doses. “We have vaccinated 45,573 officials and personnel...
Read more
LAHORE

Buzdar launches Khidmat application

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday launched the Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per application to facilitate the people at their doorstep. Speaking on the...
Read more
LAHORE

CITY NOTES: An oath and sleeplessness

Perhaps the most significant thing to happen in a long time was Ch Nisar Ali Khan’s oath as an MPA in the Punjab Assembly....
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

In vigil remembering Canada Muslim family, a vow that ‘this is...

LONDON: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined several thousand mourners in a vigil Tuesday evening to remember three generations of a Pakistan-origin Canadian Muslim family...

Syria intercepts Israel missile strike over Damascus: state media

Japan leans toward holding the Games with local spectators: media

England series will not be broadcast in Pakistan: Fawad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.