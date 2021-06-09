NATIONAL

Pakistan, Canada agree to work together on countering Islamophobia

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Canada on Wednesday agreed to work together on countering Islamophobia through coordinated efforts at the various international forums.

The pledge was made by the foreign ministers of both countries who spoke with each other on phone. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart, Marc Garneau, and discussed matters pertaining to the recent tragic incident of Islamophoia in London, Ontario, and bilateral ties were discussed.   

Qureshi stated that the Islamophobic attack was a matter of serious concern for Pakistan and had caused anguish among the Muslims worldwide. He appreciated the fact that the Canadian government, civil society, media and general public had extended support to the family of the victims in this hour of grief. He expressed hope that the perpetrator of the crime would be brought to justice.

The foreign minister briefed his Canadian counterpart on the efforts undertaken by the Government of Pakistan to raise awareness and to curtail the growing Islamophobic tendencies. He underscored that the international community must show a common resolve against the rising trend of Islamophobia and promote peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony.

The two foreign ministers agreed to work together on countering Islamophobia through coordinated efforts at the various international forums. Both foreign ministers further agreed to remain in close contact.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

  More should follow, so as to deter these vile creatures from steeping foot in a foreign country to spread hatred and create social disturbance

