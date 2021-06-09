Uncategorized

FED on cigarettes must be increased by 30pc in budget, say anti-tobacco activists

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The government should increase the federal excise duty on cigarettes in the upcoming budget by 30 percent as the tobacco taxes in Pakistan are around 25 percent lower than the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation.

The average excise tax share is 45.4 percent of the retail price in Pakistan which is much lower than the WHO recommendation that excise tax be at least 70 percent of the retail price.

A group of anti-tobacco activists on Monday urged the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations to raise the tobacco excise to Rs43 on the low price tier and Rs135 on the premium tier.

In a 2-page written proposal to the ministry, they said the suggested tobacco excise would result in 219,000 fewer smokers; 3.8 percent reduction in smoking prevalence among adults; and 6.4 percent reduction in smoking intensity among adults.

The Health Ministry would forward the proposal to the Federal Board of revenue (FBR) for consideration in the federal budget (2021-22).

They said the proposed tax scheme would also help save at least 76,800 lives and Rs19 billion in additional total tax revenue-an increase of at least 14.4 percent from the existing tax collection.

The document shared by the anti-tobacco activists said that tobacco taxes in Pakistan were low and cigarettes were cheap. The average excise tax share is 45.4 percent of the retail price, much lower than the WHO recommendation that excise tax be at least 70 percent of the retail price, the document said.

It said the cigarette prices in Pakistan are among the lowest in the world, and the effective excise tax rate on cigarettes in 2020-21 is still the same as it was in 2016-17. The cigarettes in Pakistan became more affordable in 2020-21 from a combination of no change in the federal excise tax and increases in nominal income and inflation.

Previous articleEpaper – June 9 KHI 2021
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Uncategorized

Higher tobacco tax, fewer cigarettes consumed: study

ISLAMABAD: Majority of smokers in Pakistan will choose to quit or reduce smoking in response to price increases rather than switch to cheaper brands...
Read more
Uncategorized

Research study shows cigarette prices in Pakistan lowest in region

ISLAMABAD: In the South Asian region, cigarette prices are the cheapest in Pakistan while tobacco industry in the country would oppose any tax increase...
Read more
Uncategorized

Pakistan wins WHO’s World No Tobacco Day 2021 Award

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean has announced World No Tobacco Day 2021 Award for Pakistan for its effective...
Read more
Uncategorized

Pakistan urged to follow UN convention on child rights

ISLAMABAD: Health advocates on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his withdrawal from a webinar that was being organized by an international tobacco...
Read more
Uncategorized

Additional Rs19 billion tax revenue through 30 percent FED on cigarettes

ISLAMABAD: The government can generate at least Rs19 billion in additional tax revenue if the federal excise duty on cigarettes is increased by 30...
Read more
Uncategorized

Tobacco lobby demands tax relaxations in the name of illicit trade: study

ISLAMABAD: The tobacco lobby in Pakistan has become so powerful due to its connections in the power corridors that it has been demanding tax...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

French President Macron slapped in the face during crowd walkabout

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd of onlookers while on a walkabout in...

Over Rs2.2tn allocated for development projects: Asad

Trudeau promises action against far-right groups after attack on Muslim family

Pakistan refused to give military bases to US: FM

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.