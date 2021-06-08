World

French President Macron slapped in the face during crowd walkabout

By Agencies

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd of onlookers while on a walkabout in southern France, video of the incident showed.

Macron’s security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, broadcasters BFM TV and RMC radio reported.

The incident took place while Macron was on a visit to the Drome region in south-eastern France, where he met restaurateurs and students to talk about how life is returning to normal after the Covid-19 epidemic.

In a video circulating on social media, Macron, dressed in shirt sleeves, could be seen walking towards a crowd of well-wishers who were behind a metal barrier.

The French president reached out his hand to greet one man, in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask. The man could be heard shouting out “Down with Macronia” (“A Bas La Macronie”) and then he delivered a slap to Macron’s face.

Two of Macron’s security detail tackled the man in the green T-shirt, while another ushered Macron away. But Macron remained in the vicinity of the crowd for a few more seconds, and appeared to be talking to someone on the other side of the barriers.

The presidential administration said there had been an attempt to strike Macron, but declined further comment.

Previous articleOver Rs2.2tn allocated for development projects: Asad
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Trudeau promises action against far-right groups after attack on Muslim family

London: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday promised to take more action to dismantle far-right groups after a hate-motivated attack that killed four members...
Read more
Top Headlines

Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage

LONDON: Multiple websites went offline briefly across the globe Tuesday after an apparent outage at the cloud service company Fastly, and there were reports...
Read more
World

US pullout from Afghanistan half done, but questions remain

WASHINGTON: The US withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than half done, and US officials say that while it could be completed by July 4,...
Read more
World

‘Thrilled’ UAE welcomes American Jewish advocacy group

ABU DHABI: The American Jewish Committee advocacy group said it has opened an office in the United Arab Emirates, its first in the Arab...
Read more
World

CIA scrambles for new approach in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The rapid U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan is creating intense pressure on the C.I.A. to find new ways to gather intelligence and carry out...
Read more
World

Iran cleric who founded Hezbollah dies of Covid-19

TEHRAN: Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour, a cleric who as Iran's ambassador to Syria helped found Hezbollah and lost his right hand to a book bombing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

We cannot afford environmental disaster

Our environment is a very crucial part of our lives.  It is the main source of living as we get food, water, air from...

Myths about vaccines

Covid and subcontinent 

Strategic depth for a peaceful Afghanistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.