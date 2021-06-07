NATIONAL

Top hospitals register decline in new coronavirus infections

By Ahmad Saad

PESHAWAR: Two largest public hospitals in Peshawar on Monday said the number of new Covid-infected patients was observing a steady decline.

In Khyber Teaching Hospital, only 57 out of 106 beds reserved for coronavirus patients were under occupation.

The KTH administration said 25 ventilators were reserved for the critical Covid-19 patients. However, only 16 patients were on ventilators and in intensive care units.

At the high dependency unit of the facility, the hospital said only 17 patients were under treatment while 24 were on low oxygen supply units.

During the last 24 hours, the administration said three coronavirus patients succumbed to the disease.

Similarly, at the Lady Reading Hospital, 123 out of 517 beds were occupied while 8 patients were in ICU.

According to a hospital spokesman, 108 people were being treated at the HDUs while only 7 were at low oxygen supply units.

