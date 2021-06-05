NATIONAL

Two killed, several injured in Islamabad gas cylinder blast

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Two people were killed and several others injured in the explosion of a gas cylinder here on Saturday, police sources said.

The explosion occurred in an oxygen cylinder filling factory in Islamabad’s industrial area of Rawat Saturday morning, killing two labourers on the spot, sources from Islamabad police said.

The cause of the blast has not been ascertained yet, but it might have happened due to gas leakage, said the sources, adding that the factory building was partially damaged due to the cylinder explosion.

Police and rescue workers reached the scene immediately following the blast and shifted the injured to a government hospital.

Police have kicked off an investigation into the incident.

