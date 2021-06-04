HEADLINES

Pakistan achieves compliancy rating of 31 out of 40 FATF recommendations

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has achieved the milestone of being compliant in 31 out of 40 Financial Action Task Force recommendations regarding technical compliance.

According to Finance Ministry, the Asia Pacific Group has published the results of Pakistan’s second mutual evaluation follow-up report on 2 June 2021, wherein the country achieved the ‘compliant/largely compliant’.

The communique states that these results prove the sincerity along with resolve of the government in complying with FATF requirements.

In addition, the ministry stated that these results are also a manifestation of the irreversibility and sustainability of the complete process in bringing Pakistan at par with Global anti-money laundering and counter terror financing standards.

It bears mentioning that an upgrade of 21 recommendations within this short period of time remains unprecedented in FATF history.

FATF’s Mutual Evaluation Report of jurisdictions is assessed in two domains such as Technical Compliance/Legal Instruments, comprising 40 FATF recommendations, and Demonstration of Effectiveness, comprising 11 immediate outcomes.

Pakistan’s MER was adopted in October 2019 in which Pakistan was rated compliant in 10 out of 40 FATF recommendations for technical compliance.

After adoption of MER, Pakistan was placed under an observation period by FATF, which expired in February 2021. During the said period, Pakistan carried out major legal reforms, including the enactment of 14 federal and three provincial laws, along with the imposition of relevant rules and regulations.

Thereafter, Pakistan submitted its report to FATF on its technical compliance on October 1, 2020.

APG has acknowledged that Pakistan has made notable progress in addressing the deficiencies identified in its MER and has been re-rated compliant/largely compliant in 31 out of 40 FATF recommendations.

Pakistan has also submitted re-rating requests to APG on four more recommendations in next follow-up report, which are currently under review. The technical upgrades achieved will help manifest achievement of effectiveness in 11 immediate outcomes of the APG MER process.

As a result of this substantial progress, APG has decided to move Pakistan from enhanced (expedited) to enhanced follow-up; and Pakistan will continue to report back to the APG on progress to strengthen its implementation of AML/CFT measures.

Previous articlePCB names Moin’s son Azam in T20 squad for England and WI tours
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Police release PTM chief after brief detention

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement chief Manzoor Pashteen was released by the police on Friday evening after being detained for eight hours. According to Kohat District Police...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan records lowest positivity rate in three months

Pakistan recorded its lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months at 3.58 percent on Friday, according the latest statistics provided by the National Command...
Read more
HEADLINES

PPP to support PML-N on budget despite their ‘tantrums’

As the budget for the next fiscal year draws closer, Pakistan People’s Party has decided to support the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the lower...
Read more
HEADLINES

The mafia is looking towards army to topple govt: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that corrupt mafia, which calls itself a democratic force, has come under pressure and is seeking the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehryar pledges to take APHC leaders on board for global campaign on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday pledged to take the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders on board for the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shehbaz terms economic growth figures wrong

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that the government is presenting wrong statistics about economic growth and misinforming the public since...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Police release PTM chief after brief detention

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement chief Manzoor Pashteen was released by the police on Friday evening after being detained for eight hours. According to Kohat District Police...

Pakistan records lowest positivity rate in three months

PPP to support PML-N on budget despite their ‘tantrums’

The mafia is looking towards army to topple govt: PM Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.