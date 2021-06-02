NATIONAL

Mahmood returns to office after recovering from Covid-19

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood confirmed Wednesday he has completely recovered from Covid-19 after his latest tests came back negative.

In a tweet, the minister also announced to return to work from today.

He said: “Clearly vaccines work and are the best defence against this horrible disease.” “The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination.”

The minister had contracted the disease late last month and was experiencing “mild symptoms”.

He said the pandemic has created immense difficulties in all walks of life but especially in education.

“We have been taking difficult decisions to ensure that education/learning continues. Every decision has pros and cons but for us, the interest/welfare of students is always paramount,” Mahmood tweeted.

A number of high-profile politicians, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi, have tested positive for the contagious disease since it was first detected in the country in February last.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among the politicians who contracted the disease so far.

Must Read

Sports

Pakistan team’s departure to England delayed until June 25

ISLAMABAD: The cricket team’s departure to England has been pushed back by two days after the Pakistan Super League final was rescheduled for June...

Erdogan woos Egypt, Gulf states in push to repair ties

Fire on Iran navy ship at mouth of Gulf, crew evacuated: report

China’s Xi calls for greater global media reach

