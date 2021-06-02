Mahmood returns to office after recovering from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood confirmed Wednesday he has completely recovered from Covid-19 after his latest tests came back negative.

In a tweet, the minister also announced to return to work from today.

By the grace of Allah I have fully recovered. My latest two tests are negative. Going back to work today. The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination . Clearly vaccines work and are the best defence against this horrible disease — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) June 2, 2021

He said: “Clearly vaccines work and are the best defence against this horrible disease.” “The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination.”

The minister had contracted the disease late last month and was experiencing “mild symptoms”.

He said the pandemic has created immense difficulties in all walks of life but especially in education.

“We have been taking difficult decisions to ensure that education/learning continues. Every decision has pros and cons but for us, the interest/welfare of students is always paramount,” Mahmood tweeted.

A number of high-profile politicians, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi, have tested positive for the contagious disease since it was first detected in the country in February last.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among the politicians who contracted the disease so far.