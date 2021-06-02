NATIONAL

Govt intends to put economic burden on low-income class: Bilawal

By INP

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that the low-income class is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s target in the forthcoming budget.

“The PTI government intends to put the economic burden on the low-income segments,” he said in a statement and added that his party will defend the public against the government’s propaganda to crush them economically in the budget.

“The inflation rate has spiked by 20 percent in the country. If the salaried class is further entangled in taxes, it will be the biggest injustice against them,” he added.

“Imran Khan’s scheme to collect taxes from the poor proves his hostility towards the public,” said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman further said that the Centre replaced the finance secretary a few days before the budget in order to present its economic failures as successes.

“Imran can receive appreciation from his fans by manipulating the statistics regarding the economic progress but the public will not be fooled by these tactics,” said Bilawal, adding that the public will never forgive the government for committing economic crimes one after other by presenting the most failed budgets of the history.

INP

