Malala is British Vogue’s July cover star

Malala Yousafzai has been unveiled as British Vogue‘s latest cover star.

I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world. Thank you @BritishVogue, @Edward_Enninful & @thedalstonyears pic.twitter.com/3OYejo5Hnm — Malala (@Malala) June 1, 2021

In an accompanying profile, the recent Oxford graduate and budding television producer, now aged 23, opened up about her faith, Twitter activism and her new partnership with AppleTV+, CNN reported.

Yousafzai, who at 17 became the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize winner, also spoke about her friendships with other young female activists, such as Greta Thunberg and the gun control campaigner Emma Gonzalez. “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart,” she is quoted as saying.

The profile, which will appear in Vogue‘s July issue, includes tributes from some of Yousafzai’s high-profile admirers, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, who called her “truly extraordinary,” and Apple CEO Tim Cook, who told Vogue: “I don’t think there’s anyone quite like her.”

Shot by photographer Nick Knight, the cover shows the activist dressed in a bright red Stella McCartney outfit and headscarf. Inside the magazine, she is pictured in another red shirtdress and linen trousers, by Uruguayan designer Gabriela Hearst, that are paired with a contrasting blue headscarf.

In the interview, Yousafzai described her headscarf as a “cultural symbol for us Pashtuns,” referring to the predominantly Sunni Muslim ethnic group from which she hails.

“Muslim girls or Pashtun girls or Pakistani girls, when we follow our traditional dress, we’re considered to be oppressed, or voiceless, or living under patriarchy,” she said. “I want to tell everyone that you can have your own voice within your culture, and you can have equality in your culture.”

On Instagram, Yousafzai said she was “thrilled and humbled” to be the magazine’s newest cover star, adding: “I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”

Last year, Yousafzai graduated from Oxford University with a degree in politics, philosophy and economics, and she recently launched her own production house, Extracurricular. A multi-year deal with AppleTV+ will see the company release documentaries about girls’ education and women’s rights, as well as comedies, animation and children’s series.

Elsewhere in the Vogue interview, Yousafzai offered her opinions on the state of activism and politics today. “Right now we have associated activism with tweets,” she is quoted as saying. “That needs to change because Twitter is a completely different world.”