Tajik president to arrive tomorrow on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon will arrive in Islamabad on a two-day visit starting Wednesday (tomorrow) to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Arriving at the invitation of the prime minister, Rahmon will be accompanied by a high-level delegation and lead his side in delegation-level talks with the host side to be led by Imran Khan, said the statement.

The statement said both sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defense, culture, education and regional connectivity.

According to the statement, several agreements or memorandum of understanding are expected to be signed during the visit.

The visit is being considered significant, especially in the context of the shared desire to enhance cooperation in economy, energy, infrastructure development for rail and road links, air connectivity, and political, social, human resource development and cultural spheres, and defence and security relations.

The Foreign Ministry hoped that the visit would reinforce the efforts of both sides to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional relationship.