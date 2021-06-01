NATIONAL

Tajik president to arrive tomorrow on two-day visit

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon will arrive in Islamabad on a two-day visit starting Wednesday (tomorrow) to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Arriving at the invitation of the prime minister, Rahmon will be accompanied by a high-level delegation and lead his side in delegation-level talks with the host side to be led by Imran Khan, said the statement.

The statement said both sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defense, culture, education and regional connectivity.

According to the statement, several agreements or memorandum of understanding are expected to be signed during the visit.

The visit is being considered significant, especially in the context of the shared desire to enhance cooperation in economy, energy, infrastructure development for rail and road links, air connectivity, and political, social, human resource development and cultural spheres, and defence and security relations.

The Foreign Ministry hoped that the visit would reinforce the efforts of both sides to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional relationship.

“Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by the commonality of faith, shared history and cultural affinities,” the statement said.

“These ties are characterised by mutual respect, shared perceptions and a common desire to promote peace, stability and development in the region.

“The two countries share common views on major regional and international issues and cooperate closely at various multilateral fora.”

The CASA-1000 — a project of regional energy cooperation among Tajikistan, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan — will be another major domain of cooperation to be discussed by the visiting dignitary with his hosts.

President Rahmon has visited Pakistan seven times since 1994. He last arrived in 2015.

Staff Report

