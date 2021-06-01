NATIONAL

Agencies close to tracing suspect in vlogger thrashing incident: minister

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said security agencies were close to tracing one of the suspects responsible for beating up a vlogger outside his apartment in Islamabad.

Three unidentified men thrashed Asad Ali Toor following a scuffle late on Tuesday night. He claimed the attackers tied him, gagged him, punched and hit him before fleeing the scene.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rasheed said that the National Database and Registration Authority, Federal Investigation Agency and police were conducting an inquiry into the episode.

“The fingerprints will be identified in a day or two,” he said. Advertisements would be published in the newspapers if authorities were unsuccessful in tracing the suspects, he announced.

The minister said the receptionist, who had recorded his statement, said he did not stop the suspects because they were frequent visitors.

Rasheed said that it was necessary to bring the case to its logical conclusion as some people “unnecessarily” target the security agencies to please their “foreign masters”.

 

More details to follow

