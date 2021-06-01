NATIONAL

1,771 new infections take total Covid-19 caseload to 922,824

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 1,771 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday with a test positivity rate of 3.72 percent, marking a substantial drop in its daily cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Tuesday.

According to the NCOC, the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 922,824 Tuesday, including 844,638 recoveries.

There are currently 57,336 active cases being treated in hospitals across the country, with 3,842 of them being in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, 71 more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were recorded in the last 24 hours nationwide, raising the Covid-19 related death toll to 20,850.

Punjab has reported the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths, at 340,110 and 10,039 in total respectively, followed by Sindh with 318,579 confirmed cases and 5,039 deaths.

The NCOC said on its website that Pakistan has administered a total of 7,337,187 Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country, with 1,985,005 people fully vaccinated so far.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

Govt to vaccinate all CNIC holders by year end: official

ISLAMABAD: National Health Services Regulations Parliamentary Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid on Tuesday said that the health department was on track to administer Covid-19 vaccination...

10 killed, 3 injured in rain-related incidents in Punjab

Imran condemns Balochistan attacks on troops

Mir to remain off-air until probe into contentious speech completed: Geo

