1,771 new infections take total Covid-19 caseload to 922,824

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 1,771 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday with a test positivity rate of 3.72 percent, marking a substantial drop in its daily cases, the National Command and Operation Center said on Tuesday.

According to the NCOC, the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 922,824 Tuesday, including 844,638 recoveries.

Statistics 1 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,633

Positive Cases: 1771

Positivity % : 3.71%

Deaths : 71 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 1, 2021

There are currently 57,336 active cases being treated in hospitals across the country, with 3,842 of them being in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, 71 more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were recorded in the last 24 hours nationwide, raising the Covid-19 related death toll to 20,850.

Punjab has reported the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths, at 340,110 and 10,039 in total respectively, followed by Sindh with 318,579 confirmed cases and 5,039 deaths.

The NCOC said on its website that Pakistan has administered a total of 7,337,187 Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country, with 1,985,005 people fully vaccinated so far.