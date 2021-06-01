SHC refuses bail to PTM MP in hate speech case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement MP Ali Wazir in a hate speech case.

Wazir was arrested in Peshawar in December at the request of Sindh police. A case registered at Sohrab Goth police station in Karachi accused the MP of hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory statements against the state and its institutions.

After hearing arguments from both sides, a division bench of the high court, headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh, dismissed the bail request.

The case was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505-B (statements for inducing a person to commit offence against the state), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 188 (disobeying order of public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Others nominated in the FIR include PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, MP Mohsin Dawar, Sana Ijaz, Muhammadullah Mehsud, Noorullah Tareen, Saleh Jan, Mullah Behram, Abdullah Nangyal, Sher Khan Mehsud, Qazi Tahir, Gilaman Pashteen, Dr Said Alam, Hidayatullah Pashteen and Javed Raheen.