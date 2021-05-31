Vowing to launch targeted attack ‘soon’, police halt Shikarpur operation

SHIKARPUR: Sindh Police on Monday suspended an anti-bandits operation in Shikarpur, vowing to launch a targeted attack to purge the area of crime bosses and terrorists “soon”.

Shikarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Saud Magsi said that the operation was put on hold but a targeted operation would be launched.

He vowed to take action against facilitators of bandits. He also promised to go after those who were supplying ration and ammunition to the militants.

He informed after the launch of the operation last week, police managed to clear some katcha area and drove bandits to the pakka area. However, some dacoits were still holding in the katcha area, he added.

He expressed his resolve to arrest these criminal elements soon.

The law enforcement on Friday continued the operation in Garhi Teghu and the katcha area of Khanpur city. As many as 200 shelters belonging to bandits were burnt down.

Shikarpur police along with the police force of other districts are engaged in an operation in Garhi Tegho for the recovery of some kidnap victims, including truck drivers Naqeebullah Pathan and Inayat Pathan. They were kidnapped from the Lanju Laro area of Shikarpur a couple of days ago.

Reports said that the bandits had recently kidnapped eight people and kept them in the riverine area of Garhi Tegho. Four of them were released by bandits on Saturday night.

Police last week launched the operation along with an armoured personnel carrier but bandits fired shots of anti-aircraft guns on the APC from close range. This damaged the APC and killed the four people, including two policemen, present inside the APC.

The bandits captured the APC and shared its video through different WhatsApp groups to claim their “victory”.