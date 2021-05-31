CITY

Buzdar launches Khidmat application

By INP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday launched the Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per application to facilitate the people at their doorstep.

Speaking on the occasion, Buzdar said the programme will improve public service delivery at the grassroots level and announced the government will continue to take such steps to provide relief to the people.

He said the app has been developed to help people resolve their problems.

Last week, Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Bhatti said that the drainage and cleanliness system would improve in all cities of Punjab due to the app.

He had urged the people to take maximum benefit from this programme. “We are quite upbeat that Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Per programme will leave long-lasting effects on the environment of the province”.

He had further said that this programme will further improve after the feedback of the public. “The trend of competition will develop among all the districts through a ranking system,” he said.

INP

