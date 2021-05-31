NATIONAL

PM, Abu Dhabi Crown prince affirm brotherly relations during telephonic conversation

By News Desk
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on February 18, 2019 shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman riding in a carriage during a welcome ceremony in Islamabad. (Photo by Bandar AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / SAUDI ROYAL PALACE / BANDAR AL-JALOUD" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephone conversation with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces on Monday, wherein the two leaders reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between the two countries and discussed ways to further cement and diversify bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed his appreciation for UAE’s cooperation and steadfast support including at multilateral fora.

The premier underscored the importance of responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a political solution.

Both leaders welcomed efforts to enhance collaboration in Covid-19 vaccine production and in the field of Information Technology.

It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

News Desk

