COAS emphasises Pakistan’s resolve to confront terrorism

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Command & Staff College Quetta on Monday and addressed officers and faculty there.

The address of the army chief to Staff Course-2020/21, focused on professional matters, internal and external security situation and matters concerning the regional security environment.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Bajwa emphasised Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront the global phenomenon of terrorism by adopting whole of nation approach.

He said that the future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the ability to resolve long pending issues within the region. This can be complemented through meaningful international support and the will to take on complex challenges.

Focusing on the Covid-19 pandemic, the army chief said that Pakistan Army along with other state institutions will do all to mitigate the challenges faced by the people of Pakistan. Only a cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress and prosperity, COAS said.

Earlier on arrival at Quetta, the COAS was received by Quetta Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, and Command & Staff College Commandant Major General Amer Ahsan Nawaz.