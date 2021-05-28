NATIONAL

Govt to provide EVM facility to PBC for elections: Fawad

'PBC would be briefed about electronic voting process'

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that the government would provide Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to Punjab Bar Council (PBC) for its upcoming elections.

Talking to a delegation of PBC along with Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan and Senator Barrister Ali Zafar, Fawad said the council would be briefed about electronic voting process.

The PBC delegation had requested for the biometric voting facility for its elections.
Fawad said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is well aware of the lawyers’ problems and resolving their issues is its top priority.

He said that a proposal is under consideration to provide approximately Rs1 million loan to young lawyers under Kamyab Jawan Programme. The government is taking steps to establish housing colonies for lawyers while a proposal to provide health cards to lawyers is also under consideration.

He urged the legal community to play a leading role on national issues. The members of Punjab Bar Council apprised the minister about their problems and Fawad assured them of cooperation.

The PBC delegation was comprised of PBC Vice Chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan, PBC Intra Provincial and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Munir Hussain Bhatti, Raja Zafar Iqbal, Chaudhry Mohammad Ashfaq Kahut, Rana Zameer Ahmed Jhado, Asif Shehzad Chaudhry, Farrukh Arif Bhatti, Chaudhry Sohail Shamshad, Zafar Iqbal Mangan, Wasim Asghar, Kamran Manjad and Nadeem Tahir.

