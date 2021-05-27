NATIONAL

PM urges Muslim states to follow principles of Medina

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the Muslim countries to follow the basic principles of State of Medina, the foundation of which was laid by Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), to rise again in the world.

The prime minister said this while virtually delivering a keynote address at the International Conference on Civilisational values in the Prophet (PBUH) Seerah organised by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation at Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday.

Quoting philosopher poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he said whenever in history the Muslims have risen up, they have gone back to the old principles embedded in the State of Medina. The prime minister said the very principles of this state were based on rule of law, meritocracy and compassion.

Imran Khan said, “Our Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set up the first welfare state in the history of mankind where the state took responsibility of the weak segments of the society including the poor, the orphans, the widows and the elderly people. He said that this unique state also brought the powerful under the law. He noted that this is the main thing which distinguishes between the civilised and banana states.

Alluding to China, the prime minister said this rising power took over seven hundred million people out of poverty in thirty years, besides bringing ministerial level people under the law. He said this is the basis of a society which emerges and ascends.

Separately, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. They discussed the overall political situation of the country.

Previous articleEpaper – May 28 LHR 2021
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PSX improves highest volume record to 2.2bn in 24 hours

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) broke its highest volume record set on Wednesday on the very next day after the market recorded all...
Read more
HEADLINES

Shehryar Afridi blames India for replicating Israeli occupational model in Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday blamed India for replicating the Israeli occupational model in Jammu and Kashmir under a well thought...
Read more
HEADLINES

President for enhanced Pakistan-Malaysia cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday underscored the need for increasing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia in the areas of trade, culture...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sinopharm available and being used for vaccination in Pakistan: Health ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Thursday issued a statement on the Sinopharm vaccine in Pakistan, after a spate...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N decides to give tough time to govt during budget session

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that he would not let the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief

Israel's recent barrage of deadly air strikes on Gaza might be war crimes, the UN rights chief said on Thursday, adding she had seen...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX improves highest volume record to 2.2bn in 24 hours

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) broke its highest volume record set on Wednesday on the very next day after the market recorded all...

A fragile peace

Pakistan’s Nuclear Energy: An efficient alternative

Addressing increasing deadly gutka consumption

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.