Pakistan rejects Indian FM’s allegations of ‘cross-border infiltration’: FO

'India’s actions in IOJK are against international law'

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday categorically rejected Indian allegations of cross-border infiltration, saying the movement against illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir is indigenous.

“The movement against the Indian occupation and its state-sponsored terrorism in IOJK is indigenous and is likely to continue till India decides to act in accordance with the UNSC resolutions, mandating a free and impartial plebiscite in the occupied territory,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez said in a statement.

The FO spokesperson issued the statement in response to media queries regarding the comments made by Indian Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said peace and security in the region is threatened on account of India’s brutalisation of Kashmiri people.

He mentioned India’s refusal to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and its pledges to the international community and the Kashmiris.
“India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in IOJK are against international law,” he said.

APP

