86.1pc wheat procurement target achieved

MULTAN: The food department procured 0.5 million metric ton of wheat against the set target of 0.6 million metric ton across the Multan division.

Some 0.5 million metric ton of gunny bags were also distributed among growers.

According to food officials, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat at the government-approved price of Rs1,800 per mound was carried out in a transparent manner.

All facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while coronavirus guidelines were also being implemented.

The department distributed 171,666 metric ton gunny bags — 93 percent of the total target — while procured 162,468 metric ton of wheat.

The provincewide procurement drive would continue until achieving the target, the officials said.