Explosion injures three in Quetta

QUETTA: A blast at Qambrani Road in Quetta injured at least three people were injured in on Monday, rescue officials said.

Police officials and rescue and Edhi Foundation teams rushed to the scene after receiving information of the incident. The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital.

The nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained.

The explosion comes days after a blast at an anti-Israel protest in Chamn city of Balochistan killed six people and wounded 14.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Nazriati was rallying against Israel’s attacks in Gaza on Friday when the incident occurred.

A small town of about 150,000 residents, Chaman is one of the main border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

More details to follow