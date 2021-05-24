PMA urges WHO to resolve vaccine acceptability issue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Association has urged the World Health Organisation to play its role in getting all vaccines acceptable by countries that have made it mandatory for visitors to be inoculated by certain brands only.

In a letter to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PMA Secretary General Dr Qaisar Sajjad requested the body to help resolve the vaccination issue for people who need to travel abroad because the authorities concerned of some countries had approved vaccines of certain companies only.

Dr Sajjad said everyone was aware of the fact that different countries were using vaccines of various companies to administer to their citizens.

He said despite knowing this fact, some countries had made it mandatory for visitors to be vaccinated by specific brands, adding that this policy would have a devastating effect on international travel and trade.

“Keeping in view the above facts we request WHO to convince such countries to accept all vaccine brands approved by other countries for their citizens, otherwise it will create problems for people who wish to go abroad for employment, business, education, medical treatment and for other purposes,” Dr Sajjad said.