PMA urges WHO to resolve vaccine acceptability issue

By Staff Report
Women stand in a queue as they wait to collect cash of financial assistance through a mobile wallet under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Lahore on April 13, 2020. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Association has urged the World Health Organisation to play its role in getting all vaccines acceptable by countries that have made it mandatory for visitors to be inoculated by certain brands only.

In a letter to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PMA Secretary General Dr Qaisar Sajjad requested the body to help resolve the vaccination issue for people who need to travel abroad because the authorities concerned of some countries had approved vaccines of certain companies only.

Dr Sajjad said everyone was aware of the fact that different countries were using vaccines of various companies to administer to their citizens.

He said despite knowing this fact, some countries had made it mandatory for visitors to be vaccinated by specific brands, adding that this policy would have a devastating effect on international travel and trade.

“Keeping in view the above facts we request WHO to convince such countries to accept all vaccine brands approved by other countries for their citizens, otherwise it will create problems for people who wish to go abroad for employment, business, education, medical treatment and for other purposes,” Dr Sajjad said.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

Sindh announces new coronavirus restrictions as cases grow

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced sweeping restrictions to curtail the spread of the pandemic in the province after Health Ministry data showed...
Read more
NATIONAL

APHC lauds Qureshi for urging UN chief to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: All Parties Hurriyat Conference on Monday lauded Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for asking the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to resolve...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister urges Nawaz to return

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan and, if he does so, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from Pakistan, four other countries

MANAMA: Bahrain will suspend entry of travellers from countries on its Red List -- including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal -- from...
Read more
KARACHI

Huge crowds voice solidarity with Palestine in Karachi

KARACHI: Tens of thousands of marchers packed the main street of Karachi on Sunday to voice solidarity with the people of Palestine. Waving Palestinian flags,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran calls core committee meeting, discusses engagement with Tareen Group

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s core committee on Sunday, wherein they discussed ways to engage with the...
Read more
PESHAWAR

Schools reopen in 21 KP districts

PESHAWAR: Educational activities resumed in 21 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday in line with a National Command and Operations Centre notification issued on...

Huge crowds voice solidarity with Palestine in Karachi

India virus death toll passes 300,000, third highest in world

