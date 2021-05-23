Islamabad IG lauds clerics’ role in promoting religious harmony

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police chief Qazi Jamilur Rehman on Sunday lauded the role of clerics in promoting interfaith harmony.

The manner in which the clerics assisted the capital police in ensuring the implementation of coronavirus guidelines at mosques during the month of Ramadan was commendable, said Qazi.

In a meeting with the chairmen of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Council of Islamic Ideology — Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and Dr Qibla Ayaz, respectively, the inspector general of police asked the clerics to promote peace and tolerance to reduce the crime rate.

Azad assured Qazi of every possible assistance in this regard as well as resolving other issues for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere in the capital.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs of Islamabad police who laid out their lives in the line of duty.